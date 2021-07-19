Blue Valley School District agrees on optional masking, no proof of COVID-19 vaccination

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — There was heated testimony Monday night from parents in the Blue Valley School District. The board deciding masks and vaccinations will be optional in the upcoming school year at least for now. Many parents expressed relief after the meeting.

“Singling out unvaxxed kids opens up opportunities for those kids to be treated differently and it’s discrimination,” grandmother, Debbie Detmer said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommended masking in schools for everyone unvaccinated age two and older. Last week, the Johnson County Health Department recommended masks in schools.

Parents made it clear to the Blue Valley School District despite these recommendations they believe masking and vaccination are a choice for individual families.

“There are more teachers than you realize that think like me. There are teachers that are being asked if they’re vaccinated and they’re scared. There are teachers that can’t speak out, they can’t speak to this. They’re talking about how hard this past school year was. I talked to one that was in tears today. We have a culture where she can’t share how she feels because she’s not ‘on the right side,’ parent, Jaqueline Stanley said.

“No more COVID-19 mitigations, not from the schools. Period. No masking, no distancing, no vaccine passports, no contact tracing, no testing on our children, staff and teachers,” Detmer said.

The district also decided that vaccinations would not be required, nor would parents be required to prove if their children have COVID-19 vaccines or not.

However, Deputy Superintendent, Dr. Katie Collier, said if there is an outbreak or should things drastically change they will have to look at their recommendations again.