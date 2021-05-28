Blue Valley School District drops mask mandate beginning in June

Protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, D.C., February 26, 2020. (Eva Hambach / AFP / Getty)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Changes are coming to schools in the Blue Valley School District.

The Kansas Department of Education’s COVID-19-related policy expired Friday. It’s been in place since it was adopted in August of 2020.

That means masks are no longer mandatory, but are encouraged for anyone who is not fully vaccinated. Masks will be optional for individuals who are fully vaccinated. They will be optional for everyone during outdoor activities.

The changes will be implemented June 1, 2021 and continue throughout the 2021-2022 school year.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android