Blue Valley middle, high school students moving to virtual learning after Thanksgiving

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. –The Blue Valley School District has announced that middle and high school students will shift to virtual learning after Thanksgiving break.

According to a letter on the district’s website, middle and high school students will return to distance learning beginning Nov. 30 through Dec. 22.

Early childhood and elementary students will still be participating in full-time in-person learning. Schedules will not change for students who’ve chosen VirtualEd.

The news comes as the district enters the Orange level for COVID-19 positivity rates.

Chart courtesy Blue Valley School District

School clubs and athletics that are currently underway will continue with mitigation practices in place.

Winter clubs and athletics are still scheduled to begin Nov. 16 with enhanced mitigation practices in place.

Like many districts across the metro, Blue Valley has been struggling to keep schools open due to limited staffing and substitutes.

To prevent future closures, the district is asking students, parents and staff members to follow health protocols, such as wearing masks, distancing and avoiding large groups.