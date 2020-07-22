Blue Valley, Shawnee Mission school districts won’t start classes until after Labor Day

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Students in the Blue Valley and Shawnee Mission school districts won’t start classes until after Labor Day.

An updated schedule on the Blue Valley School District’s website shows classes beginning Sept. 9 with the last day of school taking place June 3.

The Blue Valley School District has not yet responded to requests for comment about why the schedule was changed.

Shawnee Mission Superintendent Mike Fulton announced during Wednesday night’s school board meeting that the start of their classes would also be delayed.

“As we know the Governor’s plan to start school after Labor Day did not pass the state board; however, we plan to start after Labor Day. We are in the process of updating our calendar to reflect that,” he said.

Fulton said additional details would be revealed at Monday’s school board meeting.

RELATED: With Kelly’s school delay order vetoed, Kansas schools left to decide their own start date

Statewide, the Kansas Board of Education has failed to pass Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order keeping schools from opening until after Labor Day in a 5-5 vote. It needed a simple majority.

The close call came after board members were caught off guard by Kelly’s order on July 15. The governor’s office apologized for not informing the board of education first, but it wasn’t enough for some board members, who were not able to suggest any amendments.

Because of this move, districts in the state will decide on their own start dates.

Other Johnson County school districts, including Olathe, Gardner Edgerton, Spring Hill and De Soto, signed a letter to the state board indicating they’d like to start school after Labor Day.

Olathe’s school board has a special session planned Thursday night.

RELATED COVERAGE: