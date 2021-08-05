Blue Valley schools will have mask mandate for K-8th grade students

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Blue Valley Schools announced Thursday it will have a mask requirement starting Monday.

It applies to all students, staff and visitors inside buildings for Kindergarten through 8th grade students.

Masks aren’t required but are recommended inside high school buildings.

Masks will be required on all school buses but won’t be needed when outside on school property.

Johnson County commissioners voted Thursday to mandate masks for all elementary schools.

The board voted to require masking for all students through 6th grade in local school districts. Faculty and staff at elementary schools would also be required to wear masks. The new mask rule will apply in both public and private schools.

Last month following a heated testimony, the school district had originally decided to make masks optional.

Shawnee Mission School District voted to extend a mask mandate to all students. De Soto School District also voted this week that all staff and students, regardless of age or vaccination status, will wear masks at school.