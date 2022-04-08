OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Blue Valley West High School has evacuated Friday as law enforcement investigates a possible threat, which police say they don’t believe is credible.

In a letter to families, the district said it became aware of a threat Friday afternoon involving the Johnson County high school. Blue Valley did not disclose what the alleged threat involved.

District leaders are evacuating the school to allow police direct access to the building while they investigate. An Overland Park police spokesman told FOX4 they do not believe it to be credible at this time.

Regardless, the district will continue with evacuation plans. Students who are bus or car riders are being evacuated to the soccer stadium. Car riders will be immediately dismissed.

FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to gather more information. This story will be updated.

