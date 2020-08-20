Blue Valley’s indecision has some parents, teachers scrambling to plan for school year

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The metro’s largest school district announced plans for a safe return to school on Wednesday.

Olathe Public Schools will allow elementary school students who opted for in-person learning to attend in a hybrid model, which blends both in-person and online classes on alternating days. Middle and high school students in the district will attend virtually for now.

It appears DeSoto USD might reconsider its plan to have all students attend online, which it just announced Tuesday. The district has scheduled a special board meeting for 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at DeSoto High School to discuss gating criteria and learning modes.

This all comes after Blue Valley halted its decision-making on how to start the school year. The district decided not to follow Johnson County gating criteria and is now making up its own.

And with every day that passes where no final decision is made, parents and teachers are worried about child care and planning for the school year.

Mona Edwards is a mom of three, and two of her kids attend Blue Valley schools. As a special education teacher for 19 years in the district, she said she was left with no choice and had to enroll her kids for in-person learning.

“It was an agonizing decision,” Edwards said. “Even though my kids are older, they both have pretty extreme ADHD and anxiety and would not be able to manage being at home on a computer for six hours with no supervision.”

With she and her kids in three separate school buildings, and her aging mother living in the same home, Edwards was hoping all teachers and students would be allowed to start the year with virtual learning.

But Tuesday night’s Blue Valley board meeting upended everything.

The board heard from a lot of parents and students, angry about the possibility of not being able to attend classes in person or play fall sports. Members opted to freeze any decision on how kids will return to school.

Now, all families are forced to wait longer and will be scrambling to figure out a backup plan if schools go all virtual, have face-to-face classes or a hybrid of the two.

“We’re going back to work in a week and still have no idea what’s happening. How are we supposed to plan for our classes and plan for our own families?” Edwards asked.

Bob Stewart is planning to send his students to virtual school, but he’s concerned the board is abandoning advice it had already approved from the health department and may put kids, teachers and the community at risk.

“We’re all concerned about this. There’s no perfect solution,” he said. “But paramount is the decision has to be balanced with risks and gain, not just for kids who might not be as symptomatic or get as sick or die as much, but any deaths are unacceptable. The fact they can spread it to parents, grandparents and the community, it is not just about the kids.”

Blue Valley’s school board is expected to get back together in a couple days before making a final decision.