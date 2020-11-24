Bluestem restaurant in Westport to close in December

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another metro restaurant has announced they will close as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bluestem in Westport announced Tuesday that after 17 years, they will be serving guests for the last time on Saturday, Dec. 19.

“We have put much thought and care into our decision to part ways with our beloved restaurant on the corner of Westport Road,” it said in a Facebook post Tuesday. “We have devoted many years to our craft, passion, and the growth of our first restaurant. As our lease term has reached an end, we are choosing to take this opportunity for change that will allow us to devote more time to our children, to nurture our other two restaurants Rye Plaza and Rye Leawood, and to potentially explore new projects.

The company went on to say that it’s most cherished memories will forever be the relationships it has made through Bluestem with staff, past and present; guests; and local community, Kansas City.

“If our walls could talk, they would share heartwarming stories of weddings we’ve hosted, staff holiday parties, new babies, engagements, wine dinners, tea parties, guest chef dinners, surprise parties, holiday events, corporate toasts, birthday parties, Valentine dates, and countless other moments. Indeed, the years have been very good and very full. It is with this celebratory spirit that we close Bluestem,” the company went on to say.

To make reservations for the final nights of dinner services please go to: ww.exploretock.com/bluestem Tuesday-Saturday.