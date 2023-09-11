A BNSF Railway train hit an ATV that was stuck on the tracks Monday near Mendon, Missouri, officials say. (Photo via MSHP)

MENDON, Mo. — A BNSF Railway train hit an ATV that was stuck on the tracks Monday near Mendon, Missouri, officials say.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the train crash happened at about 8:40 a.m. Monday near Mike Road, north of Mendon in Chariton County.

No one was injured, according to MSHP. The cargo on the train was also not damaged; however, there was significant damage to the ATV and some damage to the train engine.

MSHP said roadways in the area are not affected, but the railroad will be delayed until crews can remove the train and ATV debris.

Amtrak’s Southwest Chief route from Kansas City to Chicago also uses that same BNSF railroad line near Mendon, Missouri, so Amtrak travelers could see delays Monday.

The crash comes just over one year after a deadly Amtrak train crash in Mendon, though Monday’s train crash happened about 5 miles from the June 2022 crash site where four people were killed and over 140 people were injured.

Last year, an Amtrak train hit a dump truck at an uncontrolled railroad crossing, causing both locomotives and all eight passenger railcars to derail.

In the National Transportation Safety Board’s final report, the agency determined the probable cause of the crash was the truck driver proceeding for unknown reasons into the crossing without stopping.

But the NTSB said the crossing’s design, “which reduced drivers’ ability to see approaching trains and made stopping as required by Missouri law difficult for heavy trucks,” also contributed to the crash.

After the Amtrak crash, Missouri lawmakers approved a historic $50 million in state funding to make updates to railroad crossings across the state.

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to close or make changes at 47 passive public rail crossings where there are no crossing arms, warning lights or bells.

Among the state’s plans, MoDOT will permanently close the Porche Prairie Avenue Crossing in Mendon where the deadly Amtrak crash happened. Three other railroad crossings in Chariton County will also close.