KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crossroads Arts District Board Member David Johnson says his group is trying to form a Community Improvement District, or a CID.

“We are collecting signatures now for the formation, and that will be submitted to the council now hopefully in the first part of 2024,” Johnson said in an interview with FOX4 Thursday.

To push the CID idea, Johnson would need to gather signatures from property owners in that district and get approval from the city council to get it formed. The district would need nearly 400 signatures from those owners.

Johnson says there are two ways the CID would be funded. One is through property assessments, based on that person’s square footage.

District leaders are also looking at implementing an extra half-cent sales tax there that shoppers would pay. To get that approved though, the voters who live in that district would have to support it. Johnson says the district doesn’t have a security program right now. The money generated from the property and sales tax sources could help fight property crime.

“What we’re trying to do is have a more reliable security presence that can respond to issues that are of non-emergency nature and make sure people feel safer walking around, conducting business and living in the neighborhood,” Johnson said.

He didn’t take issue with the concerns district business owner Gregory Trees brought up in an interview with FOX4 Wednesday. In an email Trees sent to chamber and business leaders Tuesday evening, he said safety concerns have gotten so bad for his family and employees, he’s leaving for Overland Park, Kansas.

His lease doesn’t expire until 2030 though. Johnson points out everybody’s opinion is different, and another worker in the district agreed with that Thursday.

“I don’t necessarily feel unsafe,” With Love Salon hair stylist Hannah Casutt said in an interview with FOX4. “If I’m working late, I’ll walk clients to their car, just to be sure, but there’s definitely car break ins. We see new glass piles every other day, so.”

Casutt says her customers mostly feel safe.

“They appreciate being walked out at night for sure, but if they’re living in the city, it’s just things we’re kind of used to, nothing out of the ordinary I guess,” she said.

Johnson says there are only about 2,000 people who live in the district. The CID would have to be formed through the city council before a sales tax vote could happen in 2024.