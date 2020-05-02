Boater found dead onboard after explosion at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A boater was found dead onboard an exploded vessel on May 2, the Missouri Highway Patrol stated.

MSHP’s Troop F confirmed that four people were onboard the boat that exploded in the lake’s Glaize Arm near 1 MM. The other three boaters were injured, but the extent of the injuries are unclear.

Video recorded and sent in to KOLR by Ed Vaser shows the boat fully engulfed in flames. Black smoke was seen more than a mile away.

The person who died was found in the engine compartment.

The explosion is under investigation.

#LakeOfTheOzarks Update: The missing boater was located in the engine compartment of the vessel and is deceased.



Further details will be released in our online reports once family members are notified. https://t.co/5X9F5mN76z — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 2, 2020