‘Bob Dole will miss Norm Macdonald’: Kansas senator issues tweet following ‘SNL’ alum’s death

WICHITA, Kan. – Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee, issued a short statement on Twitter following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death.

Macdonald died at the age of 61. He was battling cancer privately for nine years before his death Tuesday, according to Brillstein Entertainment Partners, his management firm in Los Angeles.

He became known for his esoteric impressions, including Burt Reynolds, who gave Will Ferrell’s Alex Trebek character grief on “Celebrity Jeopardy.” He also impersonated Bob Dole, Larry King and David Letterman.

You can watch a clip of Macdonald impersonating Dole above during his campaign for president. Macdonald impersonated the former Kansas senator 25 times. Dole himself even made a cameo with his wife in November 1996 with Macdonald during the cold opening sketch.

Dole said, “Norm @normmacdonald was a great talent, and I loved laughing with him on SNL. *Bob Dole* will miss Norm Macdonald.”

“Norm @normmacdonald was a great talent, and I loved laughing with him on SNL. *Bob Dole* will miss Norm Macdonald.” pic.twitter.com/gPsdyJ5tS9 — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) September 14, 2021

Dole turned 98 years old this year and was diagnosed with stage-4 lung cancer.