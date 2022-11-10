KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick will kick off the holiday season by flipping the switch at the 2022 Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony.

“I’m tremendously honored and humbled to represent the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the indelible spirit of Buck O’Neil at this annual celebration,” Kendrick said. “This is not only an opportunity to help usher in the holiday season but to also illuminate our great museum and cap off our Thanks A Million, Buck Hall of Fame festivities.”

In partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Kansas City Monarch flags will adorn the Country Club Plaza starting November 10.

The lighting pre-ceremony festivities kick off at 5 p.m. with live entertainment up until the ceremony begins at 6 p.m. on November 24.

Kendrick will flip on the Plaza lights at 6:55 p.m. which will be followed by a fireworks display and entertainment from The Elders.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, under Kendrick’s leadership, achieved their goal of inducting the late Buck O’Neil into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

O’Neil, who spent most of his career with the Monarchs, flipped the Plaza Lights switch in 1966.