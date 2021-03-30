Bob Wasabi Kitchen closing on 39th Street; owner hopes to relocate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A sushi staple in Midtown is closing its doors, at least temporarily.

Bob Wasabi Kitchen announced on Facebook that they’re leaving their location at 1726 W. 39th Street.

“We are sad to announce we will be closing our location, here, on 39th St.,” read the post. “Our lease has ended, and the landlord has other plans for their property, however, we are looking to relocate by the fall.”

Bob Shin opened the restaurant in the fall of 2015 and Bob Wasabi Kitchen quickly earned accolades for having some of the best sushi in the metro.

Bob Wasabi’s last day of business at the 39th Street location is May 8.