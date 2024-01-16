SHAWNEE, Kan. — Two bobcats were spotted roaming Shawnee Mission Park on Tuesday.

Johnson County Park and Recreation (JCPRD) Natural Resource staff took pictures of two bobcats walking through the park while doing deer density research.

They snapped the rare photo while surveying the area for deer on the south side of Shawnee Mission Park.

The “elusive bobcats are secretive but highly adaptable to the urban environment of Johnson County,” JCPRD said on X.

A bobcat bit a woman in 2022 after she picked up the wild animal off a Liberty, Missouri, road. It’s a friendly reminder not to approach these majestic animals, even if they seem harmless at first.