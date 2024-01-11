OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — There was a close call Thursday morning on black ice as an Overland Park police officer barely escaped serious injuries following an early morning crash on U.S. 69 Highway.

The road was shut down for hours during the clean-up following the foreboding series of winter weather wrecks.

Slick ice was already an issue in some spots with road crews on both sides of the state line telling FOX4 that it’s likely to get worse before it gets better. Especially if drivers don’t adjust their driving habits heading into what’s likely to be an icy streak even after heavy salting of the roads.

Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, an Overland Park police officer was responding to a car that had slid of 69 Highway south of Blue Valley Parkway.

Captured on body camera footage, the officer turns around to see a vehicle sliding toward a parked police SUV.

“People are on the roadway and they figure ‘Hey, the roads are clear. It may be wet but the roads are clear.’ And that’s not in the case where it’s considered black ice,” Overland Park Public Information Officer John Lacy said.

“Because when the watch commander and sergeant told me about it I’m like ‘OK, wait a minute. This is like a chain reaction? And he said ‘Yeah,'” Lacy said.

In the early morning situation, the sliding vehicle hit an assisting police cruiser, ramming it forward, hitting a second cruiser and narrowly missing the officer.

Across the state line MoDOT is telling people to calm down. For example, don’t try to pass a line of plows on the interstate. (Their goal is to move snow from the inside lanes to the ramp side in one swoop)

“By the fourth truck you’re throwing about, there were times we saw about two foot of snow coming across. And you’ll see cars come up and try to swing in between. And they’re jumping in between that material that’s being thrown out there,” Jull Bruss, area engineer for MoDOT in the Kansas City metro, said.

“Really speed is your enemy. You’re going to have to slow down,” Sgt. Andy Bell with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Delaney Tholen, KDOT public affairs manager for the Kansas City metro, shared images from their storm response earlier this week. She said she is hoping not to see a repeat.

“KDOT saw vehicles both stranded off the roadside and very far off the roadside indicating that rate of speed may have influenced their leaving the roadway,” Tholen said.

Stranded drivers are told to call *47 in Kansas and *55 in Missouri.

Lacy said that slowing down is also important to help emergency crews assisting other drivers.

“If you see a patrol car or if you see an ambulance or if you even see a tow truck, try to move to the left a little bit to give the officers room,” Lacy said.