Welfare check leads to police finding adult female dead, juvenile female in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found during a welfare check.

Police were called to a residence in the 7300 block of Wabash Avenue when they an adult female dead at the scene and a juvenile female that was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the call came in from a family member who had not been able to contact the dead female.

Homicide detectives are on scene, but have not yet ruled it a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update with details when they become available.

