Driver found dead inside burning truck after crash in Lee’s Summit, police say

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit police are investigating after a driver was found dead inside a burned truck Monday night.

First responders were dispatched to a car fire in the eastbound lanes of 40 Highway near Powell Avenue, Sgt. Chris Depue with the Lee’s Summit Police Department said.

According to police, the car left the roadway, hit a tree and caught fire. The only person in the car did not survive.

Lee’s Summit police expect to release more information Tuesday after the victim’s family members are notified.