LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. — The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found inside a burning vehicle in a rural area in the Kickapoo Township on Monday.

The fire was called in at about 2:48 a.m. on February 14 and while Kickapoo Township firefighters worked to put the fire out, a body was found in the trunk of the vehicle. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The Kansas State Fire Marshals Office was called to the scene to help investigate and are following up on leads.

The victim’s identification has not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 913-682-5724 or leave a tip online on the sheriff’s office website.

