Body found in homicide investigation near 56th and Elmwood identified as man reported missing a week ago

Picture of Gilberto D. Gutierrez from the Kansas City Police Department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A body found Monday morning is reported to be a 52-year-old Kansas City man who was reported missing in a suspicious disappearance case a week ago.

The case is being reported as a homicide.

Officers responded to 56th Terrace and Elmwood around 10:45 a.m. Monday and located Gilberto Gutierrez deceased near the street outside a home.

Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the victim’s death.

Investigators and detectives have processed the scene and will be working with the medical examiner for the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

