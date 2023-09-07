Lee’s Summit police officers located a body Sunday at the scene of a manhunt – just south of U.S. Highway 40.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police have determined a body found near Family Golf Park on Sunday in Lee’s Summit is connected to a manhunt last week in Independence.

The Independence Police Department reports the manhunt stemmed from a reported shooting and two burglaries that occurred in the city.

It was later discovered there was a third burglary in Independence related to the other incidents.

Police said evidence located at the scene of the body found, including a handgun and ammunition, linked the individual to the crimes.

At this time, the deceased has not been positively identified, which will be handled by the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Witnesses say the man shot a gun near-point-blank at a jogger’s head – a woman apparently chosen at random. Police say she was uninjured.

On day two of the manhunt, Independence police shared their suspicion that he may have died in some woods.

The area of the manhunt was just south of 40-Highway near the borders of Independence, Lee’s summit, and Blue Springs.