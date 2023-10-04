WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Warrensburg police are investigating after finding a body in a wooded area last weekend.

Police said they were called around 6:20 p.m. Sunday to East Young Street, not far from Maguire Street, for a possible death investigation.

When officers arrived, they found a decomposed body in a heavily wooded area.

Investigators were eventually able to identify the person through a cell phone, abandoned vehicle and wallet located with the remains. Police have not released the person’s name at this time.

So far, officials have not determined a cause of death and are still investigating.