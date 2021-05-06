Body found inside burning vehicle near 81st and Indiana in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A body has been found inside a flaming vehicle early this morning in the Marlborough East neighborhood.

Police were called just before 6 a.m. to meet the fire department responding to a white truck on fire with possible human remains inside. Officers did find a body, opening a death investigation.

Capt. Leslie Foreman said they are not calling this a homicide at the moment, but they aren’t ruling it out.

Just about an hour before the vehicle fire, police responded to a shooting nearby at 85th and Euclid. Officers found a victim outside of a residence who had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital.

“We are looking at these. We don’t know that they are connected,” Capt. Foreman said.

Tune into the FOX4 Morning Show today to hear updates in the 8 and 9 a.m. hours.

This incident makes for three death investigations in the span of 10 hours.

The 85th and Euclid incident also makes for at least the 5th shooting overnight.

Previously, two separate shootings were reported at 13th and Benton just after 8 p.m. on May 5. Then, a homicide shooting was reported at the 4200 block of Blue Parkway a little more than an hour later. Less than an hour after that, another was reported in the 11100 block of Hillcrest Road.

“Our goal is to reduce violence, or assist in that process of course,” Capt. Foreman said. “We’re all in this together. We all live here.”

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android