KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are working a death investigation after a body was removed from the Missouri River Tuesday night.

First responders were called to a water rescue around 5:40 p.m. after someone at Berkley Riverfront Park spotted a body floating in the river.

The body was removed from the river and investigators are working to identify the person and determine a cause of death, but a spokesman for Kansas City police said there are no obvious signs of foul play.

This story is developing.