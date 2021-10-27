Body found Tuesday during illegal dumping report ruled a homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was found during a trash complaint Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the area of E. 37th Street and Oakley Avenue around 9 a.m. after a city worker looking into reports of illegal dumping found a body.

Initially ruled as suspicious, detectives collected evidence and have ruled the death as a homicide.

KCPD has not released the identification of the body or if they have any suspects.

This investigation is ongoing and FOX4 will update the story when more details become available.