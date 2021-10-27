Body found Tuesday during illegal dumping report ruled a homicide

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was found during a trash complaint Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the area of E. 37th Street and Oakley Avenue around 9 a.m. after a city worker looking into reports of illegal dumping found a body.

Initially ruled as suspicious, detectives collected evidence and have ruled the death as a homicide.

KCPD has not released the identification of the body or if they have any suspects.

This investigation is ongoing and FOX4 will update the story when more details become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first