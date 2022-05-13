JUNCTION CITY, Kan. — The Geary County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that its search for a 40-year-old Lawrence, Kansas man, believed to have drowned at a northeast Kansas lake, has ended.

Jesse Paul Sockness was suspected to have drowned in Milford Lake in late April.

His remains were recovered by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Parks Division and the Geary County Sheriff’s Office/Junction City Fire Department dive team Friday.

Sockness’ body was found floating in the water several hundred yards north from where he was suspected to have gone into the water.

The incident is currently under investigation as an accidental drowning pending the results of an autopsy.