Body of man killed in Kansas City found 112 miles away in Arcadia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The body of a man police say was killed in Kansas City’s Midtown has been found 112 miles south in eastern Kansas.

33-year-old Derrick A. Yule was reported missing from the 300 block of W. Armour Boulevard, according to the Kansas City Police Department. At the same time, his body was found in Arcadia, Kansas.

After several days of investigation, The Kansas Bureau of Investigation figured out that the Yule’s death happened on Jan. 8 at 4335 Main Street in Kansas City.

The KCPD took over the homicide investigation in early February last week.

A person of interest is already in custody in Kansas on unrelated charges. Police said the case file will be turned over to Jackson County prosecutors this week to consider charges.

This makes 14 homicides for Kansas City so far in 2021.

FOX4 will follow this story and report on further details and any charges to come.