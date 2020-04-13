Body of missing 30-year-old kayaker found in Missouri lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol says the body of missing kayaker has been pulled from a lake near Springfield.

Television station KOLR says the patrol has identified the man as 30-year-old Timmothy Richardson, of Springfield.

The patrol says Richardson’s family reported him missing Saturday, saying they last spoke to him late Friday night.

Police found Richardson’s vehicle in a lake parking lot Saturday morning.

His kayak and cellphone were later found downriver.

Crews recovered his body Saturday evening. Investigators believe he drowned after going fishing in the lake Friday night.

The patrol says he was not wearing a life jacket.