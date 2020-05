Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Riley County police say the body of a man who went missing while kayaking with friends at Tuttle Creek has been recovered.

Jose Francisco Ramos, 21, of Fort Riley, disappeared Saturday afternoon while kayaking at the lake near Manhattan.

Several emergency crews searched until his body was found about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.