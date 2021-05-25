Body of missing Kansas City boy with autism found in Indiana river

HAMMOND, Ind. — The body of a boy who disappeared from a hotel has been recovered from the bottom of a river, investigating officials reported this morning, May 25.

WGN confirmed with the Lake County Coroner’s office that the body is that of Kyrin Carter.

The 12-year-old boy was last seen on May 17 near the Best Western at 3830 179th Street around 12:30 p.m. His disappearance was reported later that day, noting that the boy may be in extreme danger. Police began searching within a 4-mile radius, focusing on the Little Calumet River.

“I just want him to make it back home in one piece,” his mother, Danielle Duckworth, said at the time.

In a statement today, police said multiple agencies decided to stop the flow of water into the river in an attempt to search its depths. The flow was cut on May 21, and volunteers began searching.

On May 24, a volunteer on a kayak found a body about 300 feet west of where the boy disappeared. A dive time removed the boy’s body from the river.

The Hammond Police Department will hold a news conference today at 11 a.m. to discuss the case.

Come back to this story and watch FOX4 News at Noon to follow this story and hear new details.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android