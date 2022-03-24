KANSASA CITY, Mo. — The remains of a missing great-grandmother have been found.

Kansas City police said the body of 87-year-old Bessie Collins was located near Blue Parkway & Elmwood. Detectives said there are no signs of foul play.

Collins hadn’t been seen since early Sunday morning at her home in East Kansas City. Her loved ones said Collins suffered from early-stage dementia and high blood pressure.

One of Collins’ children lived with her and another one of her children stayed with her during the day. They said Collins only left the house to attend church or for care at a nearby adult daycare center.

They also said the home’s front doors were found unlocked Sunday morning, but the house’s doorbell cameras didn’t show signs of anyone entering or exiting the house’s front porch.

