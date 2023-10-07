CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — The body of a missing Kansas City, Missouri man was discovered in rural Clay County on Saturday morning.

A property owner north of Mosby, Missouri discovered a vehicle on his property and alerted the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

When officers arrived, they discovered a body a short distance from the vehicle. The victim was identified as 61-year-old Roger Hunt.

Hunt was reported missing earlier in the week to the Kansas City Kansas Police Department.

His family told police he returned to his home near North Oak Trafficway and 152 Highway in the North Kansas City area around 7 a.m. on Monday after getting off work in KCK. He then left again before 1 p.m. He had not been heard from since.

The death is under investigation and currently, foul play does not appear to have been a factor.