Mugshot of Timothy Haslett Jr. provided by the Excelsior Springs, Missouri Police Department

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A woman investigators have been looking for as part of an ongoing Excelsior Springs rape and kidnapping case has been found dead.

The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office was notified Sunday that the remains of Jaynie Crosdale have been located in Saline County, Missouri.

Excelsior Springs police had previously identified Crosdale as a potential witness in the case against Timothy Haslett Jr.

Details about Crosdale’s cause of death were not immediately available. A spokesperson for the Clay County Prosecutor’s office would not confirm to FOX4 is foul play is suspected.

Haslett was arrested and charged in October 2022 after a woman called Excelsior Springs police. The caller reported a woman going door-to-door, screaming for help.

When officers located the woman, she told police Haslett kidnapped and sexually assaulted her.

Court documents say she told investigators she escaped when Haslett left home to take his child to school.

Haslett is being held on a $3 million bond. The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion Monday to increase Haslett’s bond on his existing case.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said they requested the bond increase because of new details in the case that create a greater concern for the community’s safety if were were released.

“Our office is working closely with law enforcement to gather all evidence and information that is needed to build the strongest case possible and deliver justice for Jaynie Crosdale,” Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said.

The prosecutor’s office believes it will retain jurisdiction on Haslett’s case regarding this new development.