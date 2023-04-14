KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A sad update to a story FOX4 reported two weeks ago of a missing 29-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man.

KCK police say the body of a man pulled from the Kansas River on Wednesday, April 12, has been identified as Verlon Timms Jr.

Timms was last seen in the area of 13th Street and Central Avenue at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 24. The family reported Timms missing that same day.

The cause of death is pending final autopsy results.

This incident remains under investigation by police.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous.