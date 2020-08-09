Body pulled from Missouri River at park in Sugar Creek, Missouri

SUGAR CREEK, Mo. — A body has been found and recovered from the Missouri River, police confirmed on Aug. 9.

Officers with the Sugar Creek Police Department responded to LaBenite Park at 8:37 a.m. on a call of a body discovered along the river bank.

The identity of the body and the causes of death are unknown at this time.

Police have cleared the scene, and the body has been sent to the medical examiner for autopsy.

Sgt. Tom Butkovich said that a person was walking along the LaBenite Trail along the river when they saw the body. It was apparent that the body had been under water for a few days.

FOX4 is following this investigation and will have more information as it is made available.

