Body recovered at Longview Lake Marina

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters have recovered a body from Longview Lake Marina.

According to a spokesman for the Kansas City Fire Department, they were called to a water rescue at the marina around 4:15 p.m.

A body was found floating near the shoreline and the response became a recovery effort, according to the spokesman.

The body was pulled from the marina before 4:50 p.m.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

FOX4 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.