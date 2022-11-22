KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An investigation is currently underway after a body was recovered from Wyandotte County Lake Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to the lake just before 1 p.m.

The recovered body is reported to be an adult, Black male.

The incident is currently under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816( 474-8477.

