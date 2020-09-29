Bodycam video shows the scene after the Breonna Taylor shooting

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Body camera footage and documents obtained and released by Vice News are raising new questions about the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Vice News released clips of footage in the moments just after the incident. There is no word on how the outlet acquired the footage.

In one clip, then-Detective Brett Hankison is seen walking around the doorway of Taylor’s apartment with a flashlight, asking about shell casings and the presence of any guns in the residence.

He’s told by the officer wearing the camera to “back out until they get PIU in here.”

PIU refers to the Public Integrity Unit, which investigates officer-involved shootings. Louisville Metro Police Department’s standard operating procedure dictates an officer involved in a shooting be removed from the scene by an “officer escort” and taken to the Public Integrity Unit office.

Another clip shows Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, as he’s being taken into custody shortly after the shooting, outside the couple’s apartment.

Walker fired one shot at officers as they served a warrant in the middle of the night in March.

Former detective Brett Hankison is the only officer facing charges: three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots into a neighboring apartment, not for the death of Breonna Taylor. Monday, he pleaded not guilty. Hankison remains free on bond; he’s due back in court next month.

No one is facing charges for Taylor’s death.

Ben Crump, attorney for Breonna Taylor’s family, took to Twitter Monday evening to release a motion filed by a grand juror in the case accusing Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron “of hiding behind secrecy requirements while misleading the public about what evidence the grand jury actually saw, using them as a ‘shield.’ He calls for disclosure of grand jury records.”

NewsNation reached out to the Louisville Police Department, the Mayor’s Office, and the Kentucky Attorney General’s office for comment – they did not respond to our requests.