PLATTSBURG, Mo. — People living in Plattsburg will need to take an extra step before drinking or cooking with water.

The city said crews were repairing its municipal water system when the water pressure fell below safe levels.

The city plans to test samples Friday afternoon to make sure the water is safe to use. Results from those tests are expected Saturday evening.

Until then, anyone living in Plattsburg is advised to take the precaution and boil water for at least three minutes before it is consumed.