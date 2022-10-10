Water bubbles and boils on a gas stove or range in a home kitchen. Blue flame and stainless steel pot.

ATCHISON, Kan. — A boil water advisory has been issued Monday by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for the City of Effingham in Atchison County.

The advisory was put out because of a line break that caused a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure can result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination, according to KDHE.

The advisory will remain in effect until the conditions are resolved.

KDHE: What to do during a boil water advisory:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

