OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Bomb squad members responded to the Planned Parenthood clinic in Overland Park in regards to a suspicious package in front of the building.

According to the Overland Park Police Department, the call came in around 8 a.m. outside the Planned Parenthood – Comprehensive Health Center.

The Overland Park bomb squad are on scene as they investigate the package.

This is an active situation and FOX4 will update this story as details become available.

