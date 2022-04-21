KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Repairs to the Christopher Bond Bridge will cause two lanes of I-35 to be closed late Thursday morning through the early afternoon.

Crews will be making repairs to the expansion joint from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m., weather permitting.

The northbound lanes of I-35 between Levee Road and Front Street will be closed throughout the duration of the repairs.

Drivers are reminded to slow down through work zones to allow crews to repair the damages safely.

Temporary closures to the bridge have been going on for a few weeks as the Missouri Department of Transportation works to repair it.

