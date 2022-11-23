OLATHE, Kan. — A Johnson County judge reduced the bond for a former Shawnee middle school teacher charged with unlawful sexual relations with two teenagers.

Keil Hileman, 53, is charged with six felony counts, but the prosecutor Wednesday morning told a judge that reports of more victims are being investigated.

This includes a report that Hileman may have sexually abused a child when he was a teen or young adult.

Still, Judge Neil Foth agreed to reduce Hileman’s bond to $25,000, saying that the former teacher is not a flight risk.

He must remain at his home under GPS monitoring.

The court will allow a minister to visit Hileman, and he is allowed to visit his father, who lives next door to him.

He also can have contact with his 17-year-old daughter.

Hileman is accused of having sexual relations with two high school students. Hileman taught at Monticello Trails Middle School in Shawnee.

The judge says if more charges are filed against Hileman, his bond may change.

Hileman is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 11.