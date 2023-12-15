KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Approximately 26,550 pounds of TGI Fridays boneless chicken bites products are being recalled due to possibly being contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of clear, hard plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Friday from Simmons Prepared Foods Inc., based in Van Buren, Arkansas.

The boneless chicken bites items were produced on Oct. 3, 2023, according to FSIS. The following products are subject to recall.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-20287” inside the USDA mark of inspection and have a best by date of 12/26/2024. The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints reporting that clear, hard plastic was found under the breading of the boneless chicken bites.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness from consumption.

People who have these products are urged to not eat them and should be thrown out or returned to the store they were purchased at.