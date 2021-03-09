Bonner Springs crews working large grass fire near K-7 and Kansas Ave.

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Bonner Springs Police and the Bonner Springs Fire Department are working a large grass fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 3 p.m. in the area from Kansas Avenue and K-7 to 132nd Street south to Heritage. This is directly behind the Ace Hardware, Dollar Tree and Salvation Army store in Bonner Springs.

Police are asking that people avoid the area at this time to allow crews to put out the fire.

No injuries or damage to structures have been reported at this time.

A wind advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

