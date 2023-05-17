BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — A building that’s been an eyesore over the last few years in downtown Bonner Springs, Kansas is finally being demolished.

The City of Bonner Springs announced Wednesday that the building that was once home to Bonner Springs Thriftway and a Dollar General store is coming down after being condemned earlier this year.

The city said the owners, listed as Katfish Incorporated, want to redevelop the property but nothing official is available to share at this time.

“Whatever happens next to this property can be a game changer for downtown and we welcome the efforts to make our downtown shine and be a gathering spot for our community,” the city said Wednesday.