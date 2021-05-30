Bonner Springs man arrested during traffic stop for possession of heroin and methamphetamine

HOLTON, Kan. — A Bonner Springs man is in jail after being arrested during a traffic stop and found to be in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and other illegal drugs.

The Jackson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office reports just after 1 a.m. Saturday, a deputy stopped a driver for a traffic violation near U.S. Highway 75 and Third Street in Holton, about 30 minutes north of Topeka.

The passenger of the vehicle was identified as 40-year-old Justin Wayne Nidiffer, of Bonner Springs, who was arrested on a Wyandotte County warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said Nidiffer was found in possession of illicit contraband and faces charges of possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Nidiffer was booked into the Jackson County, Kansas jail.

