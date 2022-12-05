KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 35-year-old Bonner Springs, Kansas man was sentenced to 27 years in prison for engaging in sexual acts with a child and taking nude pictures and videos of the child.

According to court documents, in September 2022, Joshua Courtney pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and four counts of possession of child pornography.

Acting on cybertips submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, law enforcement agents found dozens of pornographic images in Courtney’s Google photos, according to the Department of Justice.

Courtney admitted to investigators to taking nude photos of a 10-year-old child, filming while he engaged in sexual acts with the child, and sending these materials to others.

He also admitted receiving child pornography of other children on his cell phone.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Secret Service investigated the case.

