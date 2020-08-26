Bonner Springs motorcyclist killed after being struck by vehicle

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — A 66-year-old Bonner Springs man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while on his motorcycle Tuesday evening.

The Bonner Springs Police Department responded to the crash just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Loring Drive and Stilwell Road.

Police said a 25-year-old De Soto man was driving east on Loring Drive when he collided with the motorcyclist, who was traveling west on Loring Drive.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle remains on scene and is cooperating with police.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing at this time.