BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — A Bonner Springs police officer had a close call Friday morning.

A driver crashed into Major Christopher Nicholson’s car in the northbound lanes of Interstate 435 just north of Johnson Drive in Shawnee. The two cars pulled to the side of the highway.

Nicholson walked back to the other car to check on the driver.

Video shared by the department on Facebook shows Nicholson walking back to his car on the icy highway.

The video then shows another driver losing control. The car slides across two lanes of traffic and hit the other car, then bounces off and slams into the back of Nicholson’s car.

“We need some help out here, we just got hit by the side of the road,” Nicholson can be heard saying over the radio.

Nicholson somehow managed to get out of the way and was not injured.

The Bonner Springs Police Department said it is sharing the video in hopes it will show drivers why they need to slow down and give other drivers more space.

